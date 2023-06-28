Beyond Meat’s Popular Sausage Debuts at Select US Costco Stores

Beginning this week, Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) announces it is expanding its Costco portfolio with the debut of Beyond Sausage. In addition, the brand’s Beyond Burger will be a featured item at Costco stores from now until July 23, offering the product at a more approachable price point ahead of the July 4th holiday.

Made for grilling

According to Beyond Meat, the new “even meatier” Hot Italian Beyond Sausage will be sold in a 12-link pack at select Costco warehouses in US West, Southwest and Hawaii regions. As America’s “top-selling” plant-based dinner sausage, Beyond Sausage now features a new recipe with an enhanced flavor and meatier taste and texture. Each link contains 16 grams of protein and 40% less saturated fat than a leading brand of pork sausage.

Also at Costco, Beyond Burgers will be a featured item in Costco’s member-only savings until July 23. Beyond Burgers are sold in 10-pack units and are available at all Costco locations nationwide.

New recipe

Earlier this month, the company announced the release of a new iteration of Beyond Sausage that more closely matches the taste of traditional pork sausage. Beyond Meat reports consumer tests showed consumers had a strong preference for the new product and praised its overall flavor and texture.

In addition to Costco, the latest Beyond Sausage is launching into over 15,000 US retailers nationwide, including Kroger, Albertsons, Ahold and Publix. Consumers can identify the new version by the “Meatier Taste” icon on its packaging.

“Our next-generation Beyond Sausage reflects our commitment to relentlessly innovate until our products are indistinguishable from animal meat in taste, texture and flavor while being more nutritious and sustainable,” said Dr. Dariush Ajami, Chief Innovation Officer at Beyond Meat. “We are thrilled to introduce this latest version of Beyond Sausage during summer grilling season, enabling consumers nationwide to enjoy a classic BBQ favorite that’s better for people and the planet.”

The new Beyond Sausage is launching at select Costco warehouses throughout Southern California, Las Vegas, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Hawaii.