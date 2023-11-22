BILLA’s Online Store Expands Plant-Based Range by 50% in 3 Years

BILLA, an Austrian supermarket chain operational throughout Central, Eastern and Southeastern Europe, reports that its online plant-based online offering has doubled in the last three years and currently features 2,300 products.

The organic share of the overall range has always been high at 15 percent and has continued to grow as the number of items has increased. Additionally, the gluten-free range in the BILLA online shop has experienced a particular increase in just one year with more than 200 items added.

The company has been making consistent strides in its vegan-friendly direction over recent months, opening two 100% plant-based locations in Vienna and consistently listing some of the most innovative vegan brands such as Revo Foods, Juicy Marbles, and Wunderkern. Furthermore, the retailer recently followed suit with the current price parity trend taking place in Europe initiated by Lidl in October, dropping prices of its own-brand plant-based label to equal or lesser prices to animal equivalents.

Austrians prolifically make use of the grocer’s online offering, especially for large weekly purchases conveniently and digitally from home or on the go. Having groceries delivered to your home is particularly popular in Vienna and Lower Austria. Customers are delivered from delivery branches in the federal states. For the Vienna area, the products come from a large food fulfillment center in the south of the federal capital.

David Renker, head of BILLA online shop, says: “We are pleased that the BILLA online shop has been so positively received by our customers for 24 years. This shows us that we are on the right track with our online strategy and have found the right balance between the stationary and online range. For example, in the BILLA online shop it is important to us to offer a comprehensive plant-based selection and a diverse range of organic products. We also attach great importance to the service concept and rely on interaction.”

Further information: shop.billa.at