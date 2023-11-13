Biolab Expands into Austria with Billa Plus Listings for Vegan Cold Cuts and Seitan

Biolab, an Italian company specializing in vegan cold cuts, has expanded into Austria after securing listings with the supermarket chain Billa Plus.

Three products under two different brands — Liveg’s vegetable pastrami slices, Biolab’s vegetable carpaccio slices, and Biolab’s seitan — have already launched in 150 stores across Austria. All the products, made with Italian organic wheat gluten, are said to be rich in protein, a source of fiber, and low in carbs.

Biolab, a pioneer in the plant-based food industry, has been in operation for over thirty years. The company was founded by Massimo Santinelli in 1991 after discovering the health benefits of macrobiotic and vegetarian cuisine.

Since its inception, Biolab has focused on producing organic plant-based foods, sourcing most of its ingredients from its farm and other sites in Italy’s Friuli Venezia Giulia region.

The company manages two brands, Biolab and Liveg, offering a range of vegan options, including cold cuts, tofu, seitan, tempeh, vegetable burgers, falafel, and plant-based ready meals. With certifications such as Bio, V-Label, AB, and compliance with BRC Global Standards and IFS, Biolab upholds the highest quality and safety standards for its products.

The company, which argues that Italy has Europe’s most dynamic plant-based market, has expanded its production into three sites. One is a former municipal slaughterhouse in Gorizia, repurposed into a plant-based facility. Biolab says that it has implemented water recovery, solar thermal systems for heating water, and biodigesters at all production sites to produce alternative energy.

With a presence in Australia, South America, and the Middle East, it is further expanding its influence in Europe, where the demand for plant-based products is consistently increasing. Biolab will showcase a new range of plant-based seafood at the Plant-Based World Expo Europe in London (UK) on November 15 and 16, 2023.

Referring to its expansion into Austria, the company shared on social media: “Definitely another important news for our company, which is increasingly asserting itself on the European scene, proudly exporting a consistent, sustainable and quality made in Italy.”