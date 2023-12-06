One in Three Brits Have to Bring Their Own Food to Christmas Meals According to Asda

Recent data coming from UK supermarket Asda indicates that 29% of Brits are uncertain about preparing a vegan-friendly Christmas dinner, while 75% of vegans often feel compelled to bring their own main dish to festive celebrations.

Addressing this issue, Asda has introduced the OMV! Turkey & Trimmings for One, priced at £3.50. This vegan alternative includes a plant-based turkey, cranberry and orange stuffing, vegan sage and onion stuffing balls, and ‘no pigs’ in blankets, aiming to simplify the vegan Christmas dinner experience.

Concerning Christmas Day preparations, according to the survey, about 17% of Brits express anxiety over cooking a separate meal, and 19% are unsure about vegan meal options. Additionally, 21% fear their offerings might not meet expectations. In response, 28% of Brits have researched vegan meal options online, while 9% either resort to traditional nut roasts or request their vegan guests to bring their own dishes.

The study further reveals that 27% of vegan participants feel apprehensive about the meals they might receive at a meat-eater’s home during Christmas. A significant 75% have encountered unpalatable vegan meals from non-vegan hosts due to blandness (42%) or dryness (30%). Additionally, 18% were served non-vegan dishes.

Vegan Brits often face disappointing meals from non-vegan family members, including dry nut roasts (26%), plain vegetables (18%), beans on toast (9%), and occasionally non-vegan items (10%), according to the survey.

In addition to the No Turkey & Trimmings for One, Asda has launched its first OMV! festive range, including: