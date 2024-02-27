Carrefour Exceeds Target for Sales of Plant-Based Alternatives With €514M Turnover

French multinational supermarket chain Carrefour — one of the world’s largest retailers — has reported that it made €514 million in sales of plant-based alternatives last year, exceeding its target of €500 million by 2026.

The plant-based alternatives category includes meat and dairy substitutes, as well as legumes. The latter were recently added to the scope following requests from stakeholders, and accounted for €142 million in sales in 2023. Carrefour has now increased its plant-based sales target to $650 million by 2026.

The supermarket chain has also reported that 306 suppliers were part of its Food Transition Pact last year, up from 204 in 2022. The pact helps suppliers to become more sustainable through measures such as boosting biodiversity, offering healthier choices, and removing unnecessary packaging. Carrefour has set a target of having 500 suppliers in the pact by 2030.

Plant-based coalition

Carrefour has been working to promote plant-based foods for some time. In September, the chain helped to launch a new plant-based coalition to democratize and develop plant-based alternatives, with members including Danone, SAVENCIA, ANDROS, Bel Bonduelle, Unilever, and NUTRITION & SANTE. The coalition is aiming for €3 billion in sales by 2026.

In 2022, Carrefour began offering plant-based meat by The Vegetarian Butcher at traditional butcher counters in France, a trend that was continued at Spanish Carrefour stores the following year. The retailer also held a Plant Based Contest in 2022, recognising innovative startups such as La Vie, Unlimeat, and Väcka. The winning products — such as plant-based cheeses by Väcka — gained listings at the retailer.

“This challenge was born from the need of our customers who are looking for alternatives to animal products, from our desire to fight against climate change… and a common obsession with startups and Carrefour – to innovate again and again,” said Alexandre Bompard, Président Directeur Général of Carrefour, at the final of the competition.