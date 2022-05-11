Chinese Alt Chicken Brand Haofood Rolls out into 2,300 Lawson Stores

China’s peanut-based chicken brand Haofood has announced a new retail partnership with leading Chinese convenience store Lawson. Haofood’s new vegan satay nugget on a stick product is now available for retail at over 2,300 Lawson stores across China.

To be sold initially at Lawson stores in Shanghai, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu provinces, Haofood will leverage Lawson’s market experience to accelerate its retail strategy and product availability throughout China. The move comes at a time when China’s millennials are embracing flexitarian, vegetarian and vegan diets in record numbers, according to the brand’s research.

Haofood’s new vegan satay nugget on a stick product is made with its proprietary Innotein technology – an end-to-end innovation that Haofood claims ensures its products’ nutritional benefits are easily absorbed by the human body. The fast-growing company recently celebrated a $3.5 million fundraising for its peanut-based chicken, with participants including Monde Nissin CEO Henry Soesanto, ProVeg International, and Big Idea Ventures.

“I am thrilled to be partnering with Lawson and look forward to bringing a different experience to our customers with our new satay nugget on a stick,” shared Haofood Founder & CEO Astrid Prajogo. “At Haofood, our goal is to make plant-based chicken products accessible to people. We set our focus on China, the world’s most populous country for a start, as we believe that there can be a significant impact on carbon footprint reduction as customers here turn towards alternative meat products.”