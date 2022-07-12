Mushroom E-Commerce Brand Shroomboom Celebrates Launch With Celebrity Guests

Mushroom-focused e-commerce brand Shroomboom has officially launched with an event in LA, designed to help guests “experience the essence of what Shroomboom is”.

Celebrity guests such as Google co-founder Sergey Brin, actress and entrepreneur Tallulah Willis, fashion designer Alana Hadid, actor Clive Standen, Brex co-founder Henrique Dubugras, and Luma Beauty founder Jess Hart all appeared at the event.

Guests were able to sample a range of fungi-based foods, including burgers, gummies, bread, and fondue. They were also invited to try on clothing and footwear made from or inspired by mushrooms. Even the music at the event was mushroom-based, made by hooking up fungi to a sound system.

Promoting fungi based innovations

Shroomboom was co-founded by Alejandra Rodriguez, who used psilocybin while recovering from an eating disorder, and Jennifer Parke, who has a passion for the health benefits of mushrooms. The brand promotes fungi-based innovations across a range of sectors, including beauty, health, food, fashion, and sustainability.

The mushroom market

A report earlier this year found that mushrooms would be a key trend in 2022, after sales grew by 16.1% to reach $420 million. According to US collective The Mushroom Council, this is the fourth year in a row that experts have identified fungi as a top trend. In February, a report predicted that the global mushroom market would reach $86.5 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.5%.

“Our mission with Shroomboom is to educate the world about the power of mushrooms,” said Rodriguez. “We are doing this by using our magazine ‘The Boom’, collaborating with mission-aligned artists, thinkers, creators, brands, and offering our own shroom-based wellness and beauty products to as many people as possible!”