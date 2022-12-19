EatPlanted Products to Be Stocked in Butchery Section of Morrisons

Eatplanted, operating as Planted in mainland Europe, announces it has secured its first major listing with a national retailer. Three Eatplanted products will roll out on 26th December and will be stocked in the butchery section of Morrisons, the fifth largest supermarket chain in the UK.

Founded in 2019, the Zurich-based company is a foodtech spin-off from the Swiss Technical Institute of Technology and claims to be Europe’s leading plant-based meat brand. The foodtech describes itself as a “science driven team hungry for change and working hard to revolutionise the food chain in Eatplanted’s factory and science labs in Switzerland”. Among its international awards, Eatplanted ranked first at the TOP 100 Swiss Start-up Awards in 2021.

The products launching into Morrisons under a two for £5 promotion are:

eatplanted.chicken Original 160g

eatplanted.kebab Original 160g

eatplanted.pulled BBQ 160g

The products are based on a combination of proteins from peas, sunflowers and oats which, according to Eatplanted, contains all essential amino acids.

Glasshouse production facility

Eatplanted produces its alternative meats under a glasshouse production facility in Kemptthal, Switzerland – claiming it to be the first transparent meat production open to the public. Its process utilises a novel bio-structuring approach that combines protein structuring and biotechnology, stating that in its early days Eatplanted was quick to build intellectual property around this bio structuring approach.

UK Country Manager, Matt Done, said: “We’re delighted to have secured our first major retail listing and are pleased to feature in Morrisons. We’re seeing that consumers are becoming more open to meat alternatives and conscious food choices and a boom in meat-free eating is expected for 2023, so this listing is good timing.”

Eatplanted is available at restaurants and retailers across Switzerland, Germany, Austria, France, Italy and most recently, the UK, where two SKUs rolled out into health store Holland & Barrett last month.