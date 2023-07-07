Everything Legendary Continues its Success Story With Rollout Into 850 Publix Stores

Everything Legendary announces on Instagram that its popular products, such as the famous burger and the recent Dragon Wingz, are to expand into an additional 850 Publix stores across seven states including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

The new distribution with Publix comes just three months after the brand’s vegan burgers rolled out into 1,000 Kroger and Kroger-branded stores across 15 states, meaning the product has a retail footprint in Fred Meyer, Ralph’s, King Soopers, Smith’s, and Mariano’s, and as of this quarter also Kroger and Publix.

Recently, ED partnered with Live Nation, the world’s leading live entertainment company, to feature its burgers at festivals and venues across the US (with Live Nation also making a strategic investment in the brand), as well as with Bowie State University and Morgan State University to bring plant-based burgers and chicken to campus dining facilities, with the ultimate goal of launching at foodservice at HBCUs and colleges across the country.

Exponential sales after Shark Tank

The black-led brand, founded in 2019, found fame after pitching its burgers on Shark Tank in 2021, and in the two tumultuous years that have since passed it has managed to achieve one milestone after another, including expansion deals and investments.

Within 24 hours of the broadcast, Everything Legendary reported sales of $250,000. Four months after the episode aired, the brand expanded into 310 Target locations and 500 existing grocery stores, including Safeway, Giant and Acme, and Stop & Shop. At the time, the brand reported that Q1 sales placed the company among the top three plant-based meats distributed to buyers at the time.

By 2022 Everything Legendary had a retail presence in around 1,500 US stores, including Target and Publix, going on to raise $6 million in Series A that year. CircleUp Growth Partners, General Mills’ 301 Inc., and previous investor Mark Cuban backed the company’s expansion plans to enter 5,600 other locations.

Vince Parker, COO of Everything Legendary, said on the announcement of the raised funds last year: “We’re all about breaking through barriers. We’re a black-owned, grassroots business competing with large, well-established companies vying for the same customer. Just two years ago we were working out of a garage. We’re pretty proud of what we’ve achieved so far, and like my good friend Duane has said, we’re just getting started!”

