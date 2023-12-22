Frozen Vegan Products to See Over 40% Growth as Christmas Approaches

Research by UK retail sales insights firm Reapp has found that sales of frozen vegan products are likely to grow by over 40% in the lead-up to Christmas.

As reported by Grocery Gazette, vegan food sales will reach almost £2 million over the festive season, with some consumers moving away from traditional options such as turkey and many increasingly focused on healthier foods.

Previous data from Reapp, published earlier this year, found that volume sales of frozen meat alternatives had risen by 14.55% compared to 2022. Every month except January saw higher sales than the same month the previous year.

Supermarket chain Tesco significantly expanded its frozen plant-based range at the beginning of 2023, reporting that consumers were increasingly choosing frozen products to save money and prevent waste. Data from the retailer indicated that 19% of consumers who had not previously bought frozen foods had started to do so.

Plant-based at Christmas

Many UK supermarket chains are offering extensive plant-based Christmas ranges this year, from realistic meat-style options such as vegan turkey with “skin” to vegetable-based dishes and desserts. For those on a budget, Lidl is reportedly the most affordable supermarket to buy ingredients for a vegan Christmas dinner.

Despite the wide range of options available, many plant-based consumers will face challenges when eating with non-vegan friends and family members. Research by Asda indicates that 75% of vegans have to bring their own main dish to festive celebrations, while 29% of Brits are uncertain about how to prepare a vegan Christmas dinner.

“Looking at our latest analysis and predictions for the most festive month of the year, our data shows how shoppers’ festive habits are shifting,” Reapp commercial director James Lamplugh told Grocery Gazette. “Successful innovation and development in meatless and vegan categories are influencing consumer behaviour and encouraging shoppers to perhaps try something new, even during the traditional Christmas period.”