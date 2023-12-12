Singapore’s HAPPIEE! Plant-Based Seafood Arrives in Asda for Veganuary

Singapore-based HAPPIEE! announces that its products will be available in ASDA stores nationwide across the UK from January 3rd, in time for Veganuary.

HAPPIEE is a brand launched in January 2022 by Growthwell Foods, a leading Southeast Asian producer of plant-based products. In 2021, Growthwell raised $22 million in a Series A to further expand into alternative seafood and chicken, then later in the same year announced the opening of an Innovation and R&D Manufacturing Centre, claiming it was the country’s first fully automated large-scale production facility for plant-based products.

The HAPPIEE brand is currently available in frozen formats on Ocado.com and chilled in Tesco stores, having debuted its breaded and plain shrimp, breaded calamari rings, squid rings, and lamb shawarma, in the UK during August of this year.

ASDA plant-based buyer Kerenha Hart states, “It’s refreshing to see a brand bringing genuine newness to the category and championing fishless products. I’m confident ASDA shoppers will love these seafood alternatives. I was blown away by their likeness to real seafood”

HAPPIEE!’s Shrimpiee and Breaded Shrimpiee will be available in the chiller section of Asda at RSP £3.50 from 3rd January 2024.