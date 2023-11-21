Harvest B Launches Meat Alternatives at Woolworths-Owned Online Retailer HealthyLife

Australian alt protein producer Harvest B has expanded beyond B2B sales with a launch at Woolworths-owned online retailer HealthyLife.com.au.

HealthyLife consumers can now purchase 330g packs of Harvest B’s shelf-stable plant-based proteins, with six products available; these include lamb, chicken, beef, and pork-style proteins, in diced and shredded varieties.

Harvest B’s products are made in Australia from wheat grown in New South Wales. They are clean-label and high in protein and fibre, with no methylcellulose or artificial additives. Each pack produces up to a kilogram of plant-based protein when rehydrated with the supplied sachet of brine and natural spices.

This is not the first time Harvest B has worked with Woolworths — the retailer’s investment arm led a $3.5 million seed funding round in Harvest B in 2021.

“Sustained demand”

Harvest B began operations in late 2022, after opening what was claimed to be Australia’s first plant protein production facility in Penrith, Western Sydney. The company initially planned to supply consumer-facing food brands, manufacturers, and food service companies.

The recent expansion into consumer sales comes on the heels of Harvest B’s first export deal to New Zealand; the company has partnered with butcher supplier Dunnigham’s to distribute its plant-based proteins in the country.

“Harvest B’s decision to add direct-to-consumer sales is the result of sustained demand from the market,” said Kristi Riordan, Harvest B’s CEO and co-founder. “HealthyLife gives us the ability to reach a broad consumer audience while addressing market demands for tasty, healthy, versatile, and sustainable protein products. While we remain focused on supplying our products to food manufacturers and food service providers, the move to consumer sales in partnership with HealthyLife is an exciting step for the business and an endorsement of our product.”