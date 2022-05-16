    • Heura to Open Pop-Up Store in Madrid This Weekend

    May 16, 2022
    Heura-Pop-Up-Store-Madrid_© Heura
    © Heura

    Heura, the leading Spanish plant-based food brand, will open its first pop-up store from May 20 to 24, in the Spanish capital Madrid.

    In this temporary store, customers will be able to taste some dishes made with the brand’s product portfolio including:

    • Traditional minced and chopped vegan minced meat
    • Vegan chorizo and sausage empanadas
    • Chilli wrap with 100% vegan meat
    • Barbecue pizza with chopped vegan minced meat

    The sale price will be one euro and the proceeds will go to Santuario Vegan, a Spanish animal sanctuary foundation. At the pop-up, attendees can also take part in the Challenge Heura! contest, which offers the chance to win a year of free Heura by challenging Heura’s R&D team to create new products.

    HEURA-chorizo on baguette
    © Heura

    Last month, Heura surpassed its crowdfunding target of €1 million in just 30 minutes. Through its second Equity for Good Rebels crowdfunding campaign, Heura has gone on to raise more than €4 million in just 12 hours. At the beginning of this year, the food activists reported that 2021 was the most successful yet in the company’s five-year history which saw an increase in its retail footprint from 3,000 to 13,000 locations as it expanded its reach to 20 countries. 

    In March of this year, Heura launched what it says is the world’s first vegan chorizo burger, making a total of three offerings within the pork category and representing the tenth product to the brand’s portfolio, which encompasses snacks, nuggets and meatballs, among other options within the chicken, beef and pork categories.

    Click here to read last week’s opinion piece by co-founder Marc Coloma, detailing his journey from street activism into the food industry.

