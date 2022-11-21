How to Use Visual Merchandising to Maximise Plant-Based Sales

ProVeg International has recently published an infographic that explores seven different merchandising techniques that retailers can utilise to make buying plant-based simple and enjoyable for consumers.

When it comes to selling plant-based foods, it’s especially important that they are as easy to locate as possible – or you risk consumers disregarding them altogether. So, how can retailers make aisles and shelves easier for customers to navigate so that they are more likely to make plant-based purchases?

Shoppers often scan shelves from left to right and/or top-to-bottom as if reading a book, so retailers should make this scanning process as easy and effective as possible. Utilising visual-merchandising blocking techniques is key.

Among these recommended techniques, is ingredient blocking. In this method, products that contain the same key ingredients are grouped together on the shelf in order to help customers find products that contain a particular ingredient with ease. For example, in the dairy-free-milk category, you can group drinks by almond, soya, oat, and so on, as opposed to grouping by brand.

It’s vital to have a variety of key ingredients, but make sure you know which are most popular with your audience; consumer preferences tend to vary on country location. Alongside this, ensure that you don’t overwhelm your shoppers with too many options, as this can make your shelves look messy and off-putting, negatively affecting sales.

“Range and choice are key. If consumers dislike a product or it doesn’t appeal to their taste palate, there must be other lines for them to try, otherwise it can mean lost sales. Constantly scanning the market and keeping up to date with new ranges and new launches from existing brands is essential. The larger the category, the larger the choice. However, be mindful of SKU duplication. Yes, consumers want choice, but not too much choice of the same thing,” says Lisa Gawthorne, founder of Bravura Foods.

The goal of visual merchandising is to make the shopping experience (navigating aisles and shelves) simple and enjoyable for your customers, this, in turn, will mean that when faced with your plant-based products, they are more likely to pop them in their baskets. It’s win-win for all!

To learn more about visual merchandising and discover other useful techniques, click here to read the full article. If you are interested in developing your retail strategy and increasing your plant-based profits, you can get in touch with ProVeg International at [email protected].