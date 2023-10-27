Dutch Supermarket Chain Jumbo Aims for 60% Plant-Based Proteins by 2030

Dutch supermarket chain Jumbo is intensifying its commitment to promoting a more plant-based diet, declaring that it has committed to a goal to ensure that 60% of its protein offerings are sourced from plants by 2030.

Jumbo has been actively promoting plant-based eating for some time, launching its own house vegan brand, Lekker Veggie, in 2020. The supermarket continues to focus on expanding its range of plant-based products, introducing dozens of new products already this year, with plans for more in 2024.

The decision to further emphasize a plant-based diet aligns with Jumbo’s previously declared climate objectives. The company aims to reduce CO2 emissions from its business operations by 85% compared to 2022 levels by 2030. Additionally, emissions in the supply chains must be reduced by 50%.

Ton van Veen, CEO of Jumbo, emphasized the role of a balanced diet in reducing CO2 emissions, stating, “A better balance on our plate ensures fewer CO2 emissions. We want to take responsibility in this, and we will have to make choices. That is why we have set ambitious climate goals in order to reduce our footprint.”

Plant-based transition in the European market

Jumbo’s commitment to boosting the prevalence of plant-based proteins coincides with similar targets set by competing supermarket chains like Albert Heijn, which has also set the goal of transitioning 60% of its stocked protein products to plant-based by 2030 along with recently launching its own plant-based line, AH Terra.

This shift towards plant-based options in Dutch supermarkets reflects a broader trend in the European market. In Germany, a recent study by ProVeg found that prices for plant-based alternative products are converging with their animal-based counterparts. Over the course of a year, the average price difference between a basket of plant-based products and a basket of animal-based products reduced from 53% to 25%.

Notably, major retail chains in Germany, including Lidl, Kaufland, ALDI SÜD, and Penny, have adjusted their pricing to maintain price parity between plant-based and animal-based products, further signaling the growing acceptance of plant-based alternatives in the market.



To measure progress in the transition to more plant-based proteins, Jumbo employs the Eiweet monitor developed by the Green Protein Alliance (GPA) in collaboration with ProVeg Netherlands and financed by the Ministry of Agriculture, Nature, and Food Quality. This measuring method determines the ratio between vegetable and animal proteins in sales over time to obtain an accurate picture of the protein transition.

Van Veen further explained how Jumbo aims to meet its targets, stating, “We do this, on the one hand, by further making our fresh products more sustainable through intensive collaboration and innovations with farmers and suppliers within our chains. On the other hand, we want to further normalize plant-based eating. That is a major task and requires a tightening of our policy to further grow sales of vegetarian and plant-based products.”