Another German Retailer Drops Plant-Based Prices as Kaufland Follows Lidl’s Lead

German hypermarket chain Kaufland, operational since 1984 and part of the Schwarz Gruppe which also owns Lidl, announces it is following in Lidl’s footsteps and dropping the prices of its 90+ own-brand plant-based products to that or lower than their animal counterparts.

Kaufland states that its “customers can buy more than 7,000 branded and own-brand products that are permanently as cheap as at the discounters. This price promise also applies to the vegan and vegetarian substitute products of the own brand K-take it veggie”.

The company says, “Wherever possible, Kaufland therefore wants to make it easier for its customers to access veggie products,” and as such it is lowering the prices of the 90 plus products in this own-brand range, introduced seven years ago, to achieve price parity with products of animal origin.

An important and growing customer group

Kaufland lists a total of over 1,300 vegan and vegetarian products in its permanent offering, including around 180 alternatives to meat, sausage, cheese and milk. Now, its soy yogurt will drop to 0.85 euros instead of 1.39 euros; vegan mince to 1.89 euros from 2.99 euros; vegan cheese slices 1.39 euros from 1.99 euros; and vegan schnitzels 1.56 euros from 2.19 euros.

According to Robert Pudelko, head of purchasing sustainability at Kaufland Germany, 84.9 percent of respondents in a recent survey confirmed that it has become easier to eat vegan in Germany. He states, “For us, people who eat a vegan diet are an important and growing customer group. With our large vegan range, we make it easier for them to choose plant-based food. Our own brand K-take it veggie also offers numerous substitute products with which we support our customers in a vegan diet.”