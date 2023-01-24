Lidl France to Hold Another Veggie Week Promotion From Jan 25th

From tomorrow, 25 January, Lidl is launching its third veggie week in France. The first two veggie weeks took place in France in August 2021 and 2022; this new January edition, coming less than six months after the last one, could therefore be a sign that veggie weeks could be held more frequently.

Many products from its vegetarian and vegan brand Vemondo, including pizzas, muffins, ravioli and tortelloni, falafel, tofu, yoghurts, cookies and chocolate will be highlighted on the store’s shelves across the country.

In addition to food products, certified vegan products from the brand Exotic Coconut by Cien will also be available.

About Vemondo

Vemondo was launched in the spring of 2021 and rolled out in several European markets. In August 2021, the range received a nomination in the Best for the Environment category at the V-Label awards 2021. In addition, Pizza con Salsa di Pomodoro was awarded 6th place in the 2022 World’s 10 Best Vegan Frozen Foods by abillion. In June, Lidl received the PETA Vegan Food Award 2022 in the category of Best Vegan Private Label for its Vemondo range of climate neutral products.

Currently, the private label includes more than 70 vegan and vegetarian products, ranging from meat alternatives to vegan yogurts and desserts. The company claims to offset the unavoidable emissions from production, packaging, transport and disposal through recognised, Gold Standard-certified climate protection projects.