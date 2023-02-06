The Little Vegan Butcher Joins Growing Number of Plant-Based Butcher Shops Worldwide

As The Little Vegan Butcher opens its doors in Norwich, UK, we take a look at plant-based butcher shops on both sides of the Atlantic.

The Little Vegan Butcher

The Little Vegan Butcher opened its doors in January, offering meat alternatives handmade by the store’s owners. These include plant-based ribs and bacon, soy burgers containing Applewood smoky vegan cheese, and “vishcakes” made with white beans.

A lunch counter will soon open in-store, serving options such as wraps, salads, and sandwiches. There is also a deli counter and a coffee machine.

Maciel’s Plant-Based Butcher & Deli

Los Angeles’ first ever vegan butcher shop, Maciel’s, opened in July 2022. The store offers Mexican-inspired plant-based meats, cheeses, and sandwiches, all handmade from scratch. Options include pastrami, Mexican ribs, chicharrones, turkey, chorizo, Camembert, and jalapeno cheddar.

Die Vegane Fleischerei

Die Vegane Fleischerei (The Vegan Butcher) opened this January in Dresden, Germany, offering schnitzel, meatloaf rolls, salami, and aspic. The store has proved hugely popular, despite being banned from using certain meat-like terms by food inspectors. Die Vegane Fleischerei manufactures 70% of its products, with the remaining 30% bought from vegan wholesalers.

Yamchops

Toronto-based Yamchops has been operating a vegan butcher and deli for well over a decade, offering products such as Tunaless Tuna, Chick*n Schnitzel, Szechuan Beef, and Montreal Style Steak. In 2021, Yamchops was acquired by Plant&Co Brands, which said it planned to franchise the store across North America.

The Herbivorous Butcher

Minneapolis-based The Herbivorous Butcher launched as a farmers’ market stall in 2014, before opening a storefront in 2016 following a successful Kickstarter campaign. The store offers alternatives to poultry, sausages, jerky, cheeses, and more. In 2021, the brother-sister team took on Nestle after it tried to trademark the phrase “vegan butcher”, leading the corporation to drop the application.

Faux

Faux opened its doors in Nottingham in 2021. Demand was so huge that queues formed outside on opening day, with all stock selling out for three days in a row. Options include alternatives to bacon, brisket, chicken thighs, pork belly, salami, and more. The store also offers cheeses, coffee, and a deli counter with sandwiches and baked goods.

Rudy’s Vegan Butcher

Rudy’s Vegan Butcher opened in London in 2020. Like Faux, it saw queues on opening day, with all stock sold out. The store offers sliced meats, ingredients for an English breakfast, burger patties, pulled pork, and more. Following extensive success in its first few months, Rudy’s opened a second location inside luxury department store Selfridges in 2021.