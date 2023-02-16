MALK Organics Announces Retail Expansion Into 1,300+ Publix Stores

MALK Organics announces it has secured new listings in all 1,300+ Publix stores throughout the US Southeast.

MALK’s Unsweetened Almond, Vanilla Almond, and Oat Original products are now available in the refrigerated section at Publix stores in major Southeast cities including, Miami, Atlanta, Tampa, and Orlando.

The Austin Texas alt milk producer raised $9M in a Series B round last December, bringing the company’s total funding to date to $17M. MALK stated at the time its intentions to become the “cleanest premium organic” dairy-free milk on the market.

In addition to its plant-based milk products made from oat and almond, MALK’s product portfolio includes a MALK Creamer line, available exclusively at Whole Foods Markets, made with gluten-free organic whole grain oats and organic nuts, with an ingredient list of six ingredients or less. MALK claims this to be the first organic plant-based creamer on the market containing absolutely no gums or fillers.

“As the leading organic and fastest growing plant-based milk with national distribution, this Publix distribution marks another huge milestone in MALK’s continued growth,” said MALK’s CEO, Jason Bronstad. “This exciting expansion furthers our mission to provide consumers with the cleanest plant-based milk across America.”