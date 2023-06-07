Naturli’ Launching Award-Winning Milk-Free Butter in US Stores

Danish vegan foods brand Naturli’ is bringing its award-winning plant-based butter to US for the first time. Starting in June, the company’s popular palm oil-free butter will launch in HEB stores throughout Texas.

Naturli’s product will be available in two formats – the European Style Plant Butter Block and Plant Butter Spread, reports VegOut. Made with ingredients like cocoa butter, almond butter, canola oil and carrot juice, Naturli’s butter is highly popular across Europe and the UK, where its taste and texture has been praised by both consumers and culinary professionals.

In February, the brand’s butter received a Superior Taste Award from the International Taste Institute. CEO Henrik Lund originally sought to launch Naturli’ products in the US sooner, but the 2020 pandemic disrupted those plans, he told vegconomist.

Diverse range

Founded in 1988, Naturli’ offers an extensive line of plant-based food products, ranging from breakfast and frozen pizza to drinks and meat alternatives. The company’s products have expanded to 19 global markets, including Australia, where the company opened a plant-based meat manufacturing facility in 2022.

Also last year, the company released Do Not! Call Me M_lk, a dairy-like product meant to offer the same taste and nutrients as traditional cow’s milk.

“Naturli’ is a unique cross-category brand,” Lund said in a vegconomist interview. “We embrace mainstream consumers with 1:1 uncompromising taste and texture in dairy products, meat-free products and ice cream. Our target is to provide you with the food you consume during a day – plant-based only and without sacrificing on taste vs. conventional food.”