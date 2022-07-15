Nowadays, a health-focused plant-based meat brand, announces its best-selling nuggets are now available in retail for the first time. Whole Foods stores in the US Southern Pacific region will now carry the brand, with more retailers and locations being added later this year.

“Unparalleled nutrition”

According to Nowadays, its “wholesome” simple-ingredient nuggets are the most nutritious on the market, compared to both plant-based and conventional brands. Made with seven ingredients, including non-GMO yellow pea protein, Nowadays nuggets contain 120 calories, 13 grams of protein, 250 mg and no saturated fat per serving.

The nuggets feature a crispy outer coating with classic fried chicken flavor, and can be quickly prepared as a snack, simple meal or healthier comfort food option. Each 16 oz Nowadays pack currently retails for $13.99 at Whole Foods, or can be ordered online via the brand’s website.

Backed by meat industry

Founded by food industry veterans Max Elder and Dominik Grabinski, Nowadays set out to disrupt the processed meat category by reinventing favorite dishes with simple, animal-free ingredients. Initially launching exclusively in California, the brand introduced US nationwide shipping in 2021.

In April, Nowadays raised $7M in an oversubscribed seed round that included participation from Standard Meat Company, a nearly 90-year-old Texas-based meatpacker. The brand’s nutritious nuggets can also be found at LA vegan burger chain Honeybee Burger and Aunts et Uncles restaurant in Brooklyn.

Commenting on Nowadays’ mission last year, co-founder Max Elder shared, “At Nowadays, we don’t think food has to damage your body or the planet in order to be delicious. That’s why we’re creating healthier, simple ingredient meat alternatives that don’t compromise on taste or texture. We believe this combination is critical to accelerating widespread adoption of plant-based meats, and making our food system healthier AND more sustainable.”