Odd Burger Unveils First CPG Line With 5 Products for Canadian Retail

Odd Burger Corporation announces the launch of a new CPG line for retail sales channels across Canada. The initial launch entails Odd Burger’s Crispy ChickUn Fillet, Beefy Smash Burger, allergen-friendly Chickpea Burger, Breakfast Sausage and ChickUn Pretenders, which will be available for retail purchase initially at Odd Burger restaurant locations and select Canadian retailers, from September 2023.

The Company intends to produce the retail products through its manufacturing subsidiary, Preposterous Foods, situated in London, Ontario. At present, Preposterous Foods specializes in the manufacturing of a food service line consisting of 12 plant-based proteins and eight plant-based sauces, which cater to the needs of the Odd Burger restaurant chain. Widely available The Company has taken a noteworthy stride by extending the availability of its food service line to external entities, including educational institutions, healthcare facilities, retirement communities, and airlines. To facilitate this expansion, the Company has enlisted the services of A.S. Food Sales as its representative throughout Canada. Odd Burger will also be utilizing A.S. Food Sales to accelerate the growth of its new retail product line and secure distribution with various retailers.

“We are incredibly excited to launch our products for home use and make our food even more accessible,” says James McInnes, CEO and co-founder of Odd Burger. “We believe that the growth potential for our retail line is significant because customers already love our food and know our brand.”

“We are excited to bring the amazing Odd Burger product line to the retail consumer. With their clean ingredients and easy to prepare at home line up, we know the Canadian consumer will gravitate towards this offering,” says Andy Strub, president of A.S. Food Sales. “More and more people are looking for low processed foods made from wholesome ingredients and Odd Burger’s retail offering is ideal for the conscientious consumer who cares about what they eat and prepare for their family and guests.”

Odd Burger is currently taking orders from retailers for a September shipment date and encourages any retails to reach out to A.S. Food sales for more information or to place an order.