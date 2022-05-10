    • Plant-Based Waygu Beef Launches on GTFO It’s Vegan Across US 

    May 10, 2022
    Categories
    Retail & E-Commerce
    Top Tier Foods waygu wagyu
    Waygu ©Top Tier Foods

    Canada’s Wamame Foods has launched its plant-based Waygu branded beef products across the US with online retailer GTFO It’s Vegan. The vegan version of Japanese wagyu steak is claimed to be the world’s first premium plant-based alternative and will now be available via eCommerce. 

    Speaking to vegconomist on the launch, founder Blair Bullus said: “What GTFO It’sVegan offers Waygu is an avenue to reach all customers across the US and Canada with an internet connection. Now anyone interested in purchasing a truly premium plant-based meat has a great way to order, via GTFOit’sVegan.com

    Wagyu udon
    ©Top Tier Foods

    The new partnership will start with Wamame’s Waygu Premium Sukiyaki Style “Beef” Teriyaki strips, which the company claims have the same tenderness and aroma as conventional wagyu beef, and is made in Japan in small batches using traditional plant-based ingredients. The Vancouver-based brand recently served its products at the Ted2022 Conference to the likes of Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and Al Gore.

    Wamame – a subsidiary of Top Tier Foods – also celebrated its foodservice launch this year following the release of its Waygu beef at Advanced Fresh Concepts, the largest sushi franchise in the US. GTFO and Wamame will be joining forces in Chicago on May 22 to present the Waygu branded products to industry executives at its CoLaboratory launch party. 

    Wagyu Japanese plate from above
    ©Top Tier Foods

    “Having the ability to sell our products directly to consumers is an excellent way for us to enter the US market with our flagship Waygu™ brand. The GTFO direct sales platform positions us to quickly generate revenues and it is also an excellent channel for us to launch additional Waygu™ products over the coming months”, stated Jarrett Malnarich, CEO of Wamame Foods.

    Share article:

    Related Articles

    • Latest News

  • The vegconomist-newsletter:
    information for decision-makers

    Subscribe for the vegconomist-newsletter and regularly
    receive the most important news from the vegan business world.


    Click here to add vegconomist to your email contacts and ensure our messages reach your inbox!


    Help: I'm not receiving emails from vegconomist

    Invalid email address