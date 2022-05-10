Plant-Based Waygu Beef Launches on GTFO It’s Vegan Across US 

Canada’s Wamame Foods has launched its plant-based Waygu branded beef products across the US with online retailer GTFO It’s Vegan. The vegan version of Japanese wagyu steak is claimed to be the world’s first premium plant-based alternative and will now be available via eCommerce.

Speaking to vegconomist on the launch, founder Blair Bullus said: “What GTFO It’sVegan offers Waygu is an avenue to reach all customers across the US and Canada with an internet connection. Now anyone interested in purchasing a truly premium plant-based meat has a great way to order, via GTFOit’sVegan.com”

The new partnership will start with Wamame’s Waygu Premium Sukiyaki Style “Beef” Teriyaki strips, which the company claims have the same tenderness and aroma as conventional wagyu beef, and is made in Japan in small batches using traditional plant-based ingredients. The Vancouver-based brand recently served its products at the Ted2022 Conference to the likes of Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and Al Gore.

Wamame – a subsidiary of Top Tier Foods – also celebrated its foodservice launch this year following the release of its Waygu beef at Advanced Fresh Concepts, the largest sushi franchise in the US. GTFO and Wamame will be joining forces in Chicago on May 22 to present the Waygu branded products to industry executives at its CoLaboratory launch party.

“Having the ability to sell our products directly to consumers is an excellent way for us to enter the US market with our flagship Waygu™ brand. The GTFO direct sales platform positions us to quickly generate revenues and it is also an excellent channel for us to launch additional Waygu™ products over the coming months”, stated Jarrett Malnarich, CEO of Wamame Foods.