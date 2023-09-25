PlantX Adds UNLIMEAT to Ecommerce Portfolio

Plant-based food platform PlantX Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) is further expanding its ecommerce offerings by adding South Korea’s UNLIMEAT to its brand lineup.

UNLIMEAT, owned by Korea’s Zikooin Company, specializes in a variety of Korean-inspired plant-based meat products, such as Korean BBQ, pulled pork, tuna, jerky, mandu, rice balls, and frozen Kimbap, made using upcycled ingredients like repurposed grain, rice and soy.

Among the products soon to be available through PlantX are UNLIMEAT’s plant-based Korean BBQ, pulled pork, mandu dumplings, and a selection of ready-to-heat products inspired by Korean flavors, including frozen Kimbap and rice balls.



Lorne Rapkin, CEO of PlantX, commented on the new distribution agreement, stating, “We are excited to support UNLIMEAT’s US expansion with this new logistics and distribution agreement. The brand features healthier and cleaner ingredients, infused with a Korean touch, and are certain to be a hit with PlantX’s customers.”

US market expansion



With this strategic partnership, UNLIMEAT continues its expansion in the US market following recent retail partnerships with natural and organic stores like Good Earth Markets, Berkeley Bowl, Albertsons, and Mollie Stone’s Markets. The company has also secured a food service collaboration with Two Hands, a US franchise specializing in Korean-style corn dogs.

Additionally, UNLIMEAT recently announced a partnership with JUST Egg in Korea and is preparing for the launch of three more plant-based tuna products.

UNLIMEAT’s founder and CEO, Keumchae Min highlights the shared values of both companies and the commitment to creating a sustainable food system. Min stated, “As part of our US expansion, it’s only natural to link up with PlantX, [which] shares our values and can help us reach new customers with an efficient online logistics and distribution platform.”