Large Retail Expansion For Mighty Yum Plant-Based Lunch Kits

Mighty Yum™, creators of a range of plant-based lunch kits in the style of Lunchables, announces retail partnerships with Hungryroot, UNFI, Earth Fare, and over 600 convenience stores from this month.

Mighty Yum lunch kits will now be available at the online Hungryroot store, with the expansion marking “one of our biggest partnerships so far,” according to the brand. In addition to Hungryroot, the lunch kits roll out into UNFI, Earth Fare, Berkeley Bowl, Kehe, DPI, and over 600 convenience stores in the Northeast.

Kid-sized gap in the market

Mighty Yum™ was founded by fathers Marc Elkman and Howard Panes who have over 25 years of experience in the health and wellness industry.

Noticing a gap in the market for healthy, nutritious foods for children, Elkman and Panes debuted the products at last year’s Plant Based World Expo New York, saying, “We realized how corrupt food has become, and how dangerous it can be to form unhealthy habits at such a young age”.

The flavors include kid-tested classics, such as turkey and cheese, ham and cheese, and pepperoni pizza, all with a plant-based twist.

Successfully solving a real problem for parents

“I am extremely proud of the Mighty Yum team for achieving such rapid success in such a short time. This is a testament to not only the high demand for healthy on-the-go snack options but also the exceptional taste and quality of our innovative, plant-based products.

“We have successfully solved a real problem for parents, making it easy for them to provide healthy choices for their children, even when they’re on the go,” enthuses Mighty Yum founder Howard Panes.