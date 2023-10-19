Australian Coupon Site SneakQIK.com Relaunches as a Vegan Deals Platform

Australian shopping deals website SneakQIK.com, owned by AdAvenue Media, has relaunched as a platform dedicated to vegan deals and discounts.

The platform says that it helps shoppers in Australia to follow their favourite brands and stay updated on specials and offers within a personalized offer-feed and allows brands to target consumers based on their interests and preferences.

The company states it wants to build a large, comprehensive database of vegan brands and retailers, with a main focus on ecommerce. SneakQIK is currently live in Australia, featuring a curated collection of top vegan and plant-based offers and coupons from various brands, including exclusive deals providing shoppers with unique opportunities to save. SneakQIK also has plans to develop a mobile app set to launch this year. Expansion plans are already underway for the Indian market, which will be followed by the launch to US, UK and the rest of the world.

“The moment has finally arrived. We’ve made the switch to a full-fledged vegan website! Our platform is now your go-to destination for all things related to the plant-based lifestyle.” said Katt Srinivasan, the vegan founder of SneakQIK.

“Our state-of-the-art platform gives a sneak peek into the best vegan deals & finds from all your favourite stores that includes vegan specials, coupon codes, secret vouchers, exclusive offers, sneak peeks and QIK Deals, all in one place. But you’d better be quick, these offers don’t last, and neither will the world if we don’t take steps to make a positive impact on the environment.

At the core we want to bring vegan brands and shoppers together on a single platform where they can connect and engage with each other to get the most value out of vegan shopping.”