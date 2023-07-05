Tabitha Brown’s Target Food Collection Will Return in 2024 For the Entire Year

Superstar influencer Tabitha Brown reveals her best-selling vegan food collection will return to Target stores next year, following an extremely popular limited-time release in January. Speaking onstage at the ESSENCE Festival of Culture 2023, Brown also said the collection will be expanded to include more items and will be available year-round in 2024.

Brown, who regularly promotes her vegan lifestyle to millions of fans on Instagram and TikTok, first launched an extensive food collection at Target on January 8. The line, which featured 40 products including plant-based burgers, sausages, spreads, cream cheese, ravioli, snacks and soup, became an immediate hit and sold out in Target stores across the country.

Speaking at the ESSENCE Festival on July 1, Brown thanked her fans for making the launch so successful, and gifted audience members with a free bag of her favorite popcorn.

“Thank y’all for supporting me and going to Target to buy all of the things,” Brown enthusiastically told the crowd. “Honey, y’all sold that food out so fast…But next year, it’s gonna be in there all year-long.”

More launches

In addition to food products, Brown is also a beauty entrepreneur who owns a best-selling vegan hair care line, Donna’s Recipe. At the festival, Brown revealed Donna’s Recipe products will also be launching at Target stores in the near future.

Life-changing journey

Recently, Brown took time on social media to share her personal struggles with illness and depression that led her to adopting a vegan diet nearly six years ago, and encouraged fans to persevere through hardship.

“I didn’t know if I was coming or going, and I also didn’t know if I was going to live or die,” Brown shared on Instagram. “I felt stuck, and I was desperate to be made whole.” She added, “In the last six years, my life has changed in a way that I could never imagine.”

Speaking on the return of her Target collection, Brown enthused: “I’m so grateful that y’all have supported me the way y’all have over the years. This wouldn’t be possible without all of you, so thank you thank you thank you!!!”