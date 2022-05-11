The Vegan Kind Launches Plant-Based Frozen Section

UK online retailer The Vegan Kind has launched a new frozen section stocking the biggest names in plant-based food. Extending its offering to now include ice cream, frozen pizzas, meat alternatives, as well as frozen organic fruit and vegetables, the company looks to solidify its status as “the home of all things plant-based grocery”.

With more and more plant-based producers looking to the frozen aisle for expansion, The Vegan Kind frozen launch now allows shipping of frozen products direct to customers. The brands now stocked in the online retailer’s frozen section include Beyond Meat, Naturli’, VFC, Clive’s Pies, and Moving Mountains, to name but a few.

To celebrate the frozen launch, The Vegan Kind is currently offering 15% off all frozen products. The move follows the recent hiring of new chairman, Tony Buffin, in order to help accelerate the scaling of the company. The brand also launched its own range of vegan ready meals called Love Plants last year in partnership with plant-based meat brand THIS, with more own branded products in the pipeline for 2022.

“Talk about teamwork. The launch of frozen at The Vegan Kind has taken us months on end! Months of preparation, communication, collaboration, strategising, problem solving, financially modelling, technically overcoming and much, much more. And here we are, the day has finally come”, explained CEO Scott McCulloch via social media.