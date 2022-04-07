The Vegetarian Butcher Launches Frozen Range into Sainsbury’s 

The Vegetarian Butcher, a leading plant-based meat producer, has launched frozen versions of some of its most popular chilled vegan products. Now available in UK supermarket Sainsbury’s, the range will receive a wider retail rollout in the near future.

Unilever-owned alt-meat brand The Vegetarian Butcher’s new frozen range includes Patty on the Back quarter pounders, Happy Go Clucky chicken-style burgers, Unbelievaballs plant-based meatballs, and Little Peckers chicken nuggets. The retail move comes as the brand’s research found a gap in the market for larger and more value-for-money plant-based frozen ranges.

The rapidly growing brand has made multiple foodservice moves lately, most notably with Burger King – including a fully vegan store in Madrid – as well as Domino’s Peppero’nay pizza, and Starbucks’ Tu’Nah sandwich.

Frozen plant-based sector

Frozen is one of the growing trends in the UK plant-based sector currently, with Oumph! and Meatless Farm expanding their frozen offerings in the segment. Meanwhile, plant-based frozen pizza brand One Planet Pizza is enjoying continued success in the growing market, and frozen brand Strong Roots has gone from strength to strength, recently securing a huge $55 million investment from McCain Foods.

“The range delivers a convenient plant-based option for flexitarians and vegans, as well as giving meat lovers the chance to cut down on meat without compromising on taste”, stated Georgina Bradford, UKI nutrition marketing director for The Vegetarian Butcher, as first reported by The Grocer.