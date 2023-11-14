TiNDLE Foods Arrives in US Retail with Plant-Based Chicken Products

TiNDLE Foods, formerly known as Next Gen Foods, makes its US retail debut today with the launch of TiNDLE Chicken products, which are now available at select retailers across the country.

The company’s expansion into the US retail market follows successful launches of the products in Europe earlier this year, including partnerships with Whole Foods Market and Morrisons in the UK and the EDEKA Group, Germany’s largest retailer.

Following the company’s rebrand back in August, TiNDLE began manufacturing in the US and launched its first product entirely developed and manufactured in North America: The TiNDLE Breakfast Sausage, which secured foodservice partnerships with Mr. Charlie’s and Neat Burger.

Now, TiNDLE makes its debut in retail, facilitated through key partnerships with Giant Eagle, an established grocery store chain operating over 400 stores throughout the Midwest and East Coast, and FreshDirect, an online grocery delivery platform serving customers in Connecticut, New Jersey, and the greater New York City area, along with independent grocers on the West Coast. The TiNDLE Chicken product line features patties, tenders, wings, and nuggets.

Retail partnerships in the US

JJ Kass, Vice President of Business Development and Strategy at TiNDLE Foods, stated, “We’re thrilled to announce our retail debut with established and like-minded partners all over the country, including grocers like Giant Eagle that share our strong commitment to sustainability and building a healthier planet for future generations.”

TiNDLE’s recent expansion also includes the availability of TiNDLE Chicken for retailers nationwide through major distributors, such as DOT Foods, KeHE, and UNFI, as the company prepares for a nationwide US retail rollout in 2024.

“This move allows us to reach new audiences and offer our delicious range of plant-based chicken products to an even broader customer base – whether you’re shopping online with FreshDirect and PlantX, or locally with beloved brands like Berkeley Bowl and BESTIES in California,” Kass concludes.