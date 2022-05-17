Vegan Bacon Game-Changer La Vie Reveals Opening of Virtual Restaurant

Paris-based La Vie, known for its game-changing vegan bacon, has announced the opening of a virtual restaurant in collaboration with OFC, The Original Food Court. The dishes created through the collaboration will be available for delivery on Eatic, Deliveroo, and Uber Eats from June.

The startup revealed on social media Friday: “Here it is, the announcement is made, on a Friday the 13th, because it’s a lucky day for meat-eaters and vegans. This June, La Vie™️ is opening its virtual restaurant in collab with OFC, The Original Food Court.

“A brand new way of organising samplings & tastings: we’re bringing you the whole world of La Vie™️ and our favourite ways of tasting our products, without moving from home. A culinary journey into our universe, from your couch, surely the place where you feel best. The opportunity also to see or re-see that La Vie™️ takes veggie into another dimension. Quite simply: Some people make recipes on Insta, others make Tiktok videos, we’re opening a restaurant”

La Vie has enjoyed a phenomenal rise to success over the past six months since rebranding from 77 Foods last October, when during blind taste tests at the food sector and hospitality fair Sirha, 92 % of participants preferred La Vie bacon to animal-based bacon. The product rapidly expanded into several French food service locations then in January of this year came a serious turning point when La Vie announced a record €25 million Series A round with investors including Natalie Portman.

Most recently, the company saw even further success in the UK, when its bacon was added to the menu of Burger King’s first 100% plant-based trial at its flagship London restaurant. Even more impressive is that this all took place within the six months of operation: “After only 6 months of existence, one of the biggest fast-food chains is already opening its burgers to us (and what burgers!) and inviting us to bask on a nice slice of Violife cheese,” enthused the founders this March.