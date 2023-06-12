Vegan Supermarket Opens in Nottingham, UK, in Response to Requests by Locals

A vegan supermarket called Lime Green Organic Vegan has opened its doors in Sneinton, a suburb of Nottingham, UK.

The founder is Nedjet Kaya, who also operates another local supermarket called Murat Food Centre. According to Nottinghamshire Live, Kaya received repeated requests for vegan products, and eventually decided to open a dedicated store to meet demand.

Hundreds of products are reportedly on offer, including fruits and vegetables, snacks, cereals, alcoholic drinks, cleaning products, and a frozen section. Gluten-free options are also available.

“Incredible new food space”

The number of vegan stores in the UK is on the rise, from bakeries to butchers and cheesemongers. In 2021, London’s GreenBay — which claimed to be the country’s first brick-and-mortar vegan supermarket — celebrated its fifth anniversary.

So far, the response from locals to the new supermarket in Nottingham seems positive: “Absolutely incredible new food space, not only is it catering towards a vegan market and the more health conscious but it also covers organic, gluten-free, various allergy-free items, and non-alcoholic ranges,” said one Google reviewer. “Have to say this is certainly something that I’m quite pleased to see because it means one place you can go to grab a lot of more hard-to-find or other items, which when it comes to cooking can be great for kind of mixing things up and trying new things.”

The supermarket is located near the city centre and will be open daily from 9 am to 9 pm.

