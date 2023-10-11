Wicked Kitchen Expands to Asda Stores UK-Wide in “Major Milestone”

Plant-based brand Wicked Kitchen has announced a major UK retail expansion, with a selection of its meat alternatives now available at national supermarket chain Asda.

The products on offer include Jalapeño Griller Patties, Italian-Inspired Amazeballs, and Chorizo-Style Bangers. Asda says the launch aligns with its Creating Change for the Better strategy, which aims to promote a more sustainable future.

Wicked Kitchen first launched in the UK in 2018, originally available exclusively at Tesco stores. Sales were so high that the range was quickly doubled, and continued to expand over the following years. Over 150 Wicked Kitchen products are now available; these include meat alternatives, ready meals, bakery products, ice creams, and more.

“Extending our products to Asda is a major milestone for Wicked Kitchen and our mission,” said Pete Speranza, CEO of Wicked Kitchen. “It’s all about meeting the growing demand for great-tasting plant-based foods by increasing availability and bringing much-needed variety to consumers. We are on a mission to improve the lives of humans and animals and help improve the environment by making it easy to go plant-based and still enjoy full-flavoured and delicious food.”

“Meticulously crafted”

In July 2021, Wicked Kitchen raised $14 million to expand into the US. The brand rolled out at 2,500 retail outlets in what was described as the largest plant-based launch in US grocery history; this included all Kroger and Sprouts Farmers Market stores.

The US range was expanded by 50% at the beginning of last year, and Wicked Kitchen also launched in Finland and Thailand over the course of 2022. In May of this year, the brand partnered with leading British food and drink wholesaler Booker to offer what is claimed to be the largest selection of plant-based products in UK food service.

“Feeling full and satiated is at the heart of what Wicked Kitchen delivers right up there with taste and experience,” said Wicked Kitchen co-founder Derek Sarno. “Our foods are meticulously crafted by chefs with bold, familiar, and comforting flavours that ensure an unparalleled taste experience that champions today’s fast-paced and hectic lifestyle. And it all happens to be done without animal products.”