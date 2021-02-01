Animal Derivitives Often Found in “Vegan” Clothes & Shoes – New Testing Can Verify Products Are 100% Vegan

Eurofins | Chem-MAP, a leading provider of chemical management testing and auditing services, has developed a vegan verification testing programme for apparel and footwear brands registered with the Vegan Society’s Vegan Trademark, to ensure that the materials used to develop products have no trace of animal derivatives, after finding that often there were animal derivatives in dyes and glues.

The Vegan Trademark will be awarded to those companies who successfully meet verification criteria for all product components.

Georgina Mawer, Chemistry Lead and Chem-MAP Technical Manager, says that in many cases she has “discovered animal derivatives in the chemical makeup of dyes and glues within products that are labelled as ‘vegan’ […] The new Vegan Society registered verification methodology used in our testing is incredibly robust and will offer the supply chain confidence that finished retail product is free from animal components and as such, vegan claims are substantiated.”

Chantelle Adkins, Director of Business Development at the Vegan Society, comments: “We are delighted to have been able to register this test with Eurofins | Chem-MAP and to be able to offer our apparel and footwear Trademark Holders this additional step in reassuring their consumers that their products really are free from animal products, by-products and derivatives. We are thrilled to see Eurofins leading the way in animal-free DNA testing.”

