Giract Opens Applications for Best PhD Thesis Award in Flavor Research

Giract, a market research and business consultancy for the food and beverage ingredients industry, has opened applications for the 14th edition of its Best PhD Thesis Award in Flavor Research.
The award has been created to promote flavor research among European PhD students, with the aim of raising awareness of career paths in the industry and increasing Europe’s talent pool in the field. It is open to students from across the EU, along with those from Iceland, Norway, Russia, Serbia, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, and the UK.
€5000 prize
“The successful candidate will be invited to Geneva to present his/her work to sponsoring companies and to attend Giract’s Annual Savory Flavor Conference, enabling the winner to network with potential employers. The €5,000 prize will be given in at the annual conference,” said Giract.
Those interested in taking part should submit their applications by October 31.