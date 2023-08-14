Giract Opens Applications for Best PhD Thesis Award in Flavor Research

Giract, a market research and business consultancy for the food and beverage ingredients industry, has opened applications for the 14th edition of its Best PhD Thesis Award in Flavor Research.

The award has been created to promote flavor research among European PhD students, with the aim of raising awareness of career paths in the industry and increasing Europe’s talent pool in the field. It is open to students from across the EU, along with those from Iceland, Norway, Russia, Serbia, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, and the UK.



This year’s award will be sponsored by Ajinomoto, Angel Yeast, DSM-Firmenich, Givaudan, Kerry, Lallemand Bio-Ingredients, Lesaffre International, and PepsiCo. Previous editions of the award are said to have been successful for both students and sponsors.

€5000 prize

The award targets two groups of students — those about to commence their studies, and those about to complete their PhDs. Among the former group, six students will receive bursaries, and will be given the opportunity to visit the laboratories of certain sponsor companies in their second year. In the second group, a winning student will receive a €5000 award for the best thesis and will present their work to potential employers at the Annual Savory Flavor & Food Industry Conference.