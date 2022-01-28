Solar Biotech Expands Partnership With Motif Foodworks After “Groundbreaking” HEMAMI Reveal

Solar Biotech, the SynBio technologies and products development startup, announces an expanded partnership with US food-tech company Motif FoodWorks. This announcement comes on the heels of Motif’s launch of the beef-like heme-binding protein HEMAMI last month.

“The HEMAMI reveal is ground-breaking news in the plant-based and alternative protein food trade and we are proud to be a part of making this FoodTech milestone,” states Lisa Wade, Communications and Social Development Manager at Solar Biotech.

Motif’s strategic partnership with Solar Biotech began in 2020, when Motif turned to Solar Biotech to increase its production capacity. Motif utilized Solar Biotech’s development and precision fermentation capabilities for pilot-scale production of HEMAMI™.

The breakthrough food-tech is a yeast-derived heme protein that brings an umami flavor and meaty aroma. HEMAMI is, according to the company, “no different than the heme protein found in beef” and is produced through precision fermentation without the animal. Under the new agreement, Solar Biotech will continue to support growth of Motif’s revolutionary HEMAMI heme ingredient and new plant-based product areas.

With the extended partnership, Solar Biotech will support Motif’s sampling needs for new food-technologies that will improve the taste, texture and nutrition of alternative dairy and other plant-based foods.

“The continuation of our partnership will help secure the infrastructure needed to build out Motif’s pipeline of future products,” said Jonathan McIntyre, CEO of Motif FoodWorks. “Companies like Solar Biotech are an essential link in the move to create a more sustainable food-supply chain that has a positive impact on people, animals and the planet.”

“This is the culmination of nearly two years of joint product development work with Motif,” enthuses Dr. Alex Berlin, CEO and CTO of Solar Biotech. We look forward to working with Motif as they continue to use precision fermentation to continue to push the envelope of what’s possible in plant-based foods.”