Paraveganio is World’s First Paracetamol to Carry Vegan Society Trademark 

Paraveganio is now the first medicinal product in the world to be registered with the Vegan Trademark, according to The Vegan Society. One of the most widely used painkillers in the world, it is not commonly known that paracetamol – and many other medicines – often contain animal derivatives.

Paraveganio hits the market as the world’s first vegan-certified paracetamol option, helping to fight fever as well as mild to moderate pain without animal-derived ingredients. Conventional paracetamol tablets contain the flow regulator magnesium stearate – a salt of stearic acid and magnesium which can be of animal origin. The magnesium stearate in Paraveganio is taken from pure vegetable origin.

Developed by German pharmaceutical company Axunio, the certified vegan drug contains 500mg of the proven active ingredient paracetamol. While Paraveganio tablets are currently only available in Germany, Axunio has plans to expand to other markets. According to The Vegan Society, around 75% of the most commonly prescribed medicines in the UK contain animal-derived products, not to mention the animal testing prevalent in the industry.

Make More Medicines Vegan

Having launched in 2017, The Vegan Society’s Make More Medicines Vegan campaign has called on the UK Government to start using existing animal-free alternatives to prescription products with animal-based ingredients, as well as raising awareness of animal-free options among medical professionals and patients. Other companies are currently active in the clean medicine space, such as French company Veggiepharm, and US-based Genexa – who last year raised $60 million in Series A funding.

“We’re delighted to see our Vegan Trademark for the first time on a vegan medicinal product. We know that many vegans struggle to find medication that is both suitable to their needs and in-line with their beliefs, which can be distressing. However, axunio have shown just how easy it is to create a brilliant vegan-friendly product and we can only hope that other pharmaceutical companies follow suit and work to create more vegan medications,” commented Ericka Durgahee, Marketing Manager at The Vegan Society.