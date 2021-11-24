Project by Protein Industries Canada Invests $1.3M to Advance Fermentation Processing

A new project by Protein Industries Canada is set to advance and develop the use of fermentation processing technology in the west of the country.

The project is a collaboration between The Saskatchewan Food Industry Development Centre (Food Centre), the University of Saskatchewan, the Global Agri-Food Advancement Partnership (GAAP) and Ag-West Bio. It aims to use fermentation processing to produce sustainable food products and increase the number of job opportunities in Canada.

The initiative will be based at the Food Centre, and will feature a skills development and training program alongside the research. Canada’s Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, said the project would “increase capacity to utilize fermentation technology, commercialize opportunities, and create higher-paying jobs”.

Other projects

In June of this year, Protein Industries Canada co-invested in a project that aimed to use some of Canada’s most widely grown crops to develop new plant-based foods and ingredients. Plant-based companies Merit Functional Foods, TWC Nutrition, Daiya Foods and Grand River Foods were also part of the partnership.

Last year, Protein Industries Canada also invested in the development of high-protein pea varieties, and formed another partnership to develop new uses for pulse flours.

“In order to advance our sector and reach $25 billion in sales by 2035, we need to both invest in collaborative R&D projects and build capacity within the ecosystem,” said Protein Industries Canada CEO Bill Greuel. “This project is a great example of how working collaboratively across the ecosystem can support the growth of the sector. Increased access to fermentation processing technology guarantees our innovative companies are creating new products that meet ever-growing consumer demand, while ensuring a strong labour force is in place to support the growing ecosystem.”