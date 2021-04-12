Singapore’s SingCell is Working to Solve Cultured Meat Cost & Scalability Issues

Singcell, the first contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) dedicated to cell-cultured meat, has entered into a technology development agreement with the National University of Singapore.

Singcell will evaluate and license the plant-based edible microcarriers technology developed by the university, with the aim of solving the cost and scalability issues in the cultured meat industry.

The startup was founded to help cultured meat companies manufacture their products and scale their operations in the Asian market.

“This [microcarriers] technology is very complementary to SingCell’s existing 3D cell culture technology, and soon we will be able to offer a more comprehensive bioprocessing scale-up solution to our clients,” said Karolis Rosickas, CEO of SingCell.

Last year, Singcell pitched its technology at the Asia-Pacific Agri-Food Innovation Summit with eleven other groundbreaking startups.

It is a portfolio company of Eat Beyond Holdings, a Canadian investment issuer focused on the global plant-based and alternative food sector. In a recent interview with vegconomist, Eat Beyond said it was looking for companies “developing sustainable, healthy and innovative food products with a focus on plant-based foods and other innovations.”

“SingCell is focused on improving the feasibility of the cultured meat industry by focusing purely on the cost and scalability of the technology,” said Eat Beyond CEO Patrick Morris. “The company is also located in Singapore, which is truly the epicenter of this industry and was the first jurisdiction globally to approve cell-based meat for consumption.”

