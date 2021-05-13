The End of Animal Testing In Sight as GlassWall Syndicate Partners with Center for Contemporary Science

Maryland-based nonprofit Center for Contemporary Sciences (CCS) has announced a new partnership with sustainable VC group GlassWall Syndicate (GWS), a group made up of foundations, trusts, non-profits, and individual investors who share a similar investment thesis and want to make a difference in the lives of animals, people and the planet.

Through the new agreement, the two organisations will provide funding to companies developing such alternatives to animal testing. The new partnership is seeking organizations working on a technology or product that can replace the use of animals in experimentation, and will offer funding to successful applicants.

Founded in 2020, CSS works on advanced human biology testing to avoid the use of animal testing for medicines and chemicals, with a mission to improve lives through education, funding, and championing scientific innovation based on human biology, and is rapidly establishing itself as a catalyst for connecting innovators and investors.

The CSS human biology-based methods – including 3D human-tissue culture, human stem-cells, bioprinting and more – offer a more effective way to understand the diseases that afflict us than conventional animal testing. In addition, they enable researchers to predict how a human may respond to medicines and chemicals with far greater accuracy than animal tests, with the outcome being better treatments, therapies, and cures.

With a mission to accelerate mainstream adoption of products and services with positive environmental and social impacts, GWS has participated in the investment of multiple plant-based food startups over recent months, including India’s EVO Foods plant-based eggs, Grounded Foods cauliflower and hemp cheeses, and plant BBQ meat producer Barvecue.

“We are thrilled to partner with GlassWall Syndicate and look forward to collaborating with funding recipients,” says Dr. Aysha Akhtar, Center for Contemporary Science President & CEO. “This investment opportunity will bring further innovation into the already groundbreaking field of human-based biological research.”

