Waters Corp. Partners with the Plant Protein Innovation Center to Advance Alt-Protein Science

Waters Corporation, a leading analytical instruments company, announces it is now collaborating with researchers at the Plant Protein Innovation Center (PPIC) to help advance plant protein science. As the first analytical instrument company to join the PPIC, Waters will provide technology and expertise to enhance understanding of plant-derived amino acids, and drive the development of new protein sources.

First-of-its-kind center

Located at the University of Minnesota, the PPIC is a first-of-its-kind, interdisciplinary center devoted to studying plant and alternative proteins. Its founding members include some of the largest names in food and agribusiness, including ADM, Cargill, Conagra, Danone, General Mills, and The Hershey Company.

According to the PPIC, it addresses industry-identified plant protein challenges and opportunities by developing a wealth of interdisciplinary research. As a new collaborator, Waters scientists plan to help PPIC researchers create a workflow to measure the amino acid content of plant proteins using Waters’ ACQUITY™ Premier UPLC System. Waters will also use liquid chromatography techniques to measure amino acids, which the company says are particularly powerful for analyzing protein composition.

Translating “research to reality”

“Just as climate change and population growth are driving demand for alternatives to animal protein, changing consumer tastes are also creating a preference for healthy and more sustainable dietary options to meet their future needs and wants,” said Warren Potts, Senior Director, Global Food and Environmental Business, Waters Corporation. “Waters is proud to be the first analytical instrument company to join PPIC in its pursuit of alternative sources of proteins while addressing the issues of climate change and food security.”

“As we translate research to reality through developing and introducing novel and sustainable plant protein ingredients and products with acceptable functionality and nutrition, we rely heavily on robust and accurate analytical tools,” said Dr. B. Pam Ismail, Founder and Director of the PPIC. “PPIC and its member organizations are, therefore, thrilled to partner with Waters to advance our analytical capabilities for the alternative protein market.”