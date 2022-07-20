Planterra’s OZO, a brand owned by meat giant JBS, announces it has been named the official plant-based protein of the Chicago Cubs baseball team. Through the exclusive partnership, Cubs fans can now find OZO products at select concession stands throughout the Wrigley Field ballpark.

“An iconic ballpark”

Starting this week, the new plant-based meal options include burgers, shredded chicken nachos and Mexican seasoned ground, and will allow fans to choose their favorite flexitarian or vegan-friendly meal without sacrificing taste, says OZO.

“We are ecstatic to partner with the Chicago Cubs at such an iconic ballpark,” said Darcey Macken, Planterra Foods CEO. “At OZO Foods, we know consumers are looking for delicious and healthy protein alternatives, which is why we are bringing as many options as possible to Wrigley Field.”

Pushing alt-protein

Made with non-GMO ingredients, OZO produces plant-based chicken, burgers, meatballs, ground turkey and sausage that are certified vegan by BeVeg. In June, the brand released an innovative line of bacon made with True Bite™ technology that is said to deliver the authentic smell, taste and texture of pork-based bacon. The product has since proven highly popular online and become a sellout success on retail platforms like GTFO It’s Vegan.

Based in Denver, Planterra and OZO are both owned by JBS, the world’s largest meat producer. Recently, the conglomerate revealed plans to continue to “foster and develop” alternative proteins through investments and acquisitions in the cultivated, plant-based, and fermentation sectors. JBS has already acquired Dutch plant protein producer Vivera and Spanish cultivated meat producer Biotech Foods.

Latest sports deal

OZO also serves as a Hometown Partner for the Denver Broncos football team, making its Cubs agreement the brand’s latest sports partnership.

“We’re thrilled to partner with OZO to provide the best fans in baseball with new protein alternative options here at Wrigley Field,” said Chicago Cubs Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Alex Seyferth. “Being able to provide our fans with a variety of choice when it comes to food and beverage options at the ballpark is a priority to ensure a great guest experience at Wrigley Field, and we hope fans enjoy this new plant-based option.”