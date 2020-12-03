A Thousand Kilos of Vegan Food to be Donated to Communities in Need Thanks to Million Dollar Vegan

Million Dollar Vegan, a non-profit campaign that seeks to show the benefits of a vegan lifestyle, has organized the Share Vegan campaign, where 14 companies will donate vegan food this December in collaboration with the Food Bank of Madrid to people in vulnerable situations.

With the help of companies such as Heura, La Newyorkina, Pink Albatross, Narry’s Wholesale Foods, Beflamboyant, Vegetaleso, Grin Grin Foods, Cooperativa Vegasun, La Mala Leche, Calabizo, Ideya Verde, Mommus, Estación Quimera and Madrid’s Mandarina Plant-Based Kitchen, over a thousand kilos of vegan food will be donated to the communities that need it most.

“Since the coronavirus crisis began, we have donated more than 300,000 vegan meals in 14 countries around the world,” says Paula González, the NGO’s director in Spain. “Here alone, we have donated more than 2,000 complete and hot menus for people in need and medical personnel during the peak of the health crisis,” she says. “We spoke to the Madrid Food Bank and realised that extra reinforcements are always needed for Christmas, so we asked companies, restaurants, and vegan food shops to help with the initiative. The response has been very positive”.

According to Mila Benito, Director of Marketing and Communication at the Madrid Food Bank, “The health crisis caused by Covid 19 brought with it a food crisis that has never been known before. Since the beginning of the pandemic and with the arrival of the first confinement, the demand for help from the Fundación Banco de Alimentos de Madrid has not stopped growing. From 145,000 people assisted today, we are providing food aid to 190,000 people in the Community of Madrid through 540 legally recognised charities. Of these, 33,000 are children and 12,000 are infants”.

According to the European Network against Poverty’s report, “The landscape of abandonment: severe poverty in Spain”, in 2020 there will be 4.3 million people in severe poverty in Spain. A significant part of them have been direct or indirect victims of the health crisis.

