abillion App Now Available in Italian as Country Becomes Europe’s Fastest-Growing Plant-Based Market

An Italian version of the abillion app has been launched to cater to the country’s fast-growing vegan community. New users will automatically be directed to download the Italian app, while existing members will be able to change their language settings.

Italian abillion users have left over 600,000 reviews on the site since its launch in 2018. According to the company, this makes Italy the fastest-growing market in Europe for plant-based foods and sustainability products. Abillion says that in future, it is intending to further localise its content for other regions.

Giving Program

abillion’s flagship Giving Program donates $1 to charity for each verified review left on the site. Members are able to choose from 60 nonprofit organisations focused on animal rescue, environmental causes, and food security.

So far, Italian users have helped to raise over €600,000 in donations, with two animal sanctuaries — Rifugio Miletta and Santuario Capra Libera Tutti — among the biggest beneficiaries.

abillion research

Abillion has what it describes as “the world’s most valuable and unique consumer data set for sustainability”. The organisation has released various findings in recent years, including recent research showing that 51% of US users are looking to reduce their meat consumption.

Additionally, abillion predicted various plant-based trends for 2022 at the beginning of the year, including a rise in the popularity of egg alternatives and more vegan options available at fast-food chains. Last December, the company raised $10 million in Series A funding, which it is using to develop a new peer-to-peer marketplace.

“What is exciting for us is that today, 65% of our members are omnivores or flexitarians,” abillion founder and CEO Vikas Garg told vegconomist. “And while we will always serve our vegan customers first and foremost, it is exciting to see more non-vegan or vegetarian consumers show a strong interest in making impactful and plant-based consumer choices. And we are excited to be the platform that guides them in this journey.”