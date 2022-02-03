Afro-Vegan Society Launches Online Vegan Education Program “Veguary” for February

Afro-Vegan Society (AVS), a national nonprofit organization promoting vegan living to black communities, will celebrate black history with month-long online vegan education program Veguary.

As with most crises, the global pandemic evolved into another historic event in which black and brown communities were disproportionately affected. However, some members of the black community have found success in both health and business through plant-based living, with one of the hottest brands in vegan fast food, Slutty Vegan, being a black female-owned business.

Support for Black Communities and businesses

The disproportionate challenges faced by black communities and black-owned businesses have been increasingly addressed by big players in the plant-based industry in recent years. For instance, plant meat giant Beyond Meat has invested in The Social Change Fund to address critical issues impacting the black community. Moreover, Upfield US announced its grant program, Plant Grants, to promote plant-based eating through charitable funding, education, and mentorship in June 2021.

Founded in 2017, the Afro-Vegan Society offers information, resources, and support to encourage and inspire people in marginalized communities to transition to vegan living. According to the AVS, its free program Veguary will feature daily social media content, cooking demonstrations and educational videos, weekly emails, a Facebook support group, and interactive video livestreams.

Throughout the month-long education campaign, AVS will celebrate black vegan trailblazers and provide culturally relevant workshops on plant-based eating, while highlighting the contributions of experts and inspirational figures including author and activist Tracye McQuirter (By Any Greens Necessary, Ageless Vegan); Olympian Seba Johnson, a lifelong vegan and the youngest and only black woman to compete in the alpine skiing event; and plant-based nutrition expert Dr. Milton Mills.

“Veguary is one of Afro-Vegan Society’s most impactful programs,” said the group’s founder and executive director Brenda Sanders. “It’s deeply rewarding to connect so many people with information and encouragement to begin making healthier, more sustainable choices.”

Veguary is open to everyone. Participants can sign up and learn more at https://www.afrovegansociety.org/veguary.