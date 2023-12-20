Camden Council to Provide Fully Plant-Based Catering at Internal Events

London’s Camden Council has become the latest local authority in the UK to commit to providing fully plant-based catering at internal meetings and events.

The move follows campaigning from the Plant-Based Councils initiative, with local residents urging the council to shift towards more sustainable catering to help address climate change.

“A move away from meat and dairy is necessary for the council and the country to achieve their net zero targets, prevent further deforestation, and halt biodiversity loss,” said campaigner Sam Ebner-Landy, speaking at a Culture and Environment Scrutiny Committee meeting last Friday. “What we need now is modelling and leadership from local authorities — from Camden Borough council, by committing to serve 100% plant-based fare at internal meetings and events.”

The council already works with ProVeg UK’s School Plates programme, which helps schools make their meals healthier and more sustainable by providing plant-based foods.

“Continuously impressed”

Camden Council is the fifth UK local authority to commit to fully plant-based catering at official events. Oxford City Council voted in favour of the change in March, a year after Oxfordshire County Council did the same. Exeter City and Cambridge City councils also made the commitment in 2022.

However, the developments have attracted backlash from elsewhere in the UK, with councillors from Wales’ Powys Council proposing a motion to serve meat and dairy at all council events last year. Other rural councils, such as Dorset and Cornwall, have recently voted in support of a Countryside Alliance campaign to prevent fully plant-based menus.

Despite this, Plant Based Councils continues to campaign in regions such as Bristol, Hackney, and Lincoln, and it seems likely that more councils will commit to plant-based catering in the near future.

“We’ve been continuously impressed by Camden’s climate leadership — they really understand the crucial role of our food systems in the climate crisis,” said Jimmy Pierson, Director of ProVeg UK. “With animal agriculture responsible for 20% of global greenhouse gas emissions, we are so encouraged to see local authorities like Camden taking action and supporting a shift towards more sustainable catering. We’re delighted to see the council follow in local schools’ footsteps by embracing plant-based food for the planet.”