NBA Icon Chris Paul Becomes Investor in “Global Impact Brand” Wicked Kitchen

Plant-based CPG brand Wicked Kitchen announces basketball superstar Chris Paul has joined the company as an investor. Paul joined the brand after originally investing in alt-seafood startup Current Foods, which Wicked Kitchen acquired in May.

A 10-time NBA All-Star, Paul transitioned to a plant-based diet in 2019 and credits the change with enhancing his on-court performance and improving his recovery time. Paul has become a passionate advocate for the vegan lifestyle and also invested in plant-based brands Umaro Foods, Misha’s, and Koia protein shakes.

In 2022, Paul partnered with delivery service GoPuff to launch his own line of plant-based chips and snacks, Good Eat’n.

Accelerating growth

With one of the plant-based industry’s most extensive ranges of packaged foods, Wicked Foods’ products can currently be found at 90,000 distribution points in the US and UK. In addition to retail, Wicked Kitchen is expanding its presence in food service, debuting its first plant-based concession stand at the Target Center in Minneapolis and partnering with ASM Global to increase vegan food options across ASM’s network of arenas, stadiums and convention centers.

Over the past 12 months, the company has continued to accelerate its size and growth by acquiring Good Catch and Current Foods, both of which produce plant-based seafood alternatives.

Other high-profile investors in Wicked Kitchen include actor Woody Harrelson, Paris Hilton, musician Lance Bass and actress Shailene Woodley. The company has raised over $20M in funding.

Making “massive change”

“It’s really exciting to have more and more influential and inspiring people choosing to eat plant-based,” said Pete Speranza, CEO of Wicked Kitchen. “By working together, we can continue to make massive change. With investors such as Chris Paul, our momentum as a global-impact brand is undeniable and we are uniquely positioned as more consumers and top performers are recognizing the difference plant-based eating can have on their health and wellness. This helps make the demand for chef-crafted, crave-able plant-based foods unstoppable.”