Eatplanted Partners With TV Chef Gizzi Erskine For Plantstronomy Cooking Event

Swiss alt-meat brand Eatplanted has partnered with British chef and TV personality Gizzi Erskine to create a cooking event called Plantstronomy.

The first Plantstronomy event was held at Leiths School of Food and Wine on July 12. Erskine used Eatplanted’s chicken and pulled pork alternatives to make two gourmet dishes — Thai Crispy Mock Duck & Watermelon Salad, and Braised Eatplanted Chicken Tacos with Pink Pickled Onions, Blackened Pineapple, Avocado Pico, and Corn Tortillas.

Erskine has a passion for sustainability, and during the pandemic she released a book titled Restore: A Modern Guide To Sustainable Eating. The chef says she believes Eatplanted is a genuinely sustainable alternative to meat due to its focus on natural ingredients.

Eatplanted’s UK expansion

Eatplanted first arrived in the UK this February with the launch of a webshop. At the same time, the brand began a campaign called Veganually, encouraging consumers in the country to take plant-based eating beyond Veganuary.

In April, Eatplanted partnered with nationwide UK fitness and leisure club David Lloyd Fitness, which launched five dishes made with the brand’s award-winning chicken alternative. Then, last month, Eatplanted secured its first UK retail listing at London grocery chain Planet Organic.

“Making and eating food should be a complete experience, so the dishes I’ve created transport people to new levels of tasty,” said Erskine. “Eatplanted is perfect to use as the five-ingredient products and insane protein levels mean you really don’t compromise with meat-free dishes and it’s a sustainable source of protein. Using Eatplanted as the meat alternative has meant game-changing taste to my favourite dishes.”