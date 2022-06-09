London’s O2 Arena Partners With Impossible Foods and Goes Vegan For Billie Eilish Overheated Event

Impossible Foods has announced a partnership with Billie Eilish’s Overheated show at the 02 Arena, with the venue declaring that no animal products will be served at the arena for the full six day duration of the event

Overheated takes place June 10-12, 16, and 25-26 as a collaboration between the singer-songwriter and the intersectional nonprofit organisation Support + Feed, which was founded by Eilish’s mother Maggie Baird.

Impossible will be the event’s official food brand, with guests served a fully plant-based menu including dishes such as Impossible™ Sausage Kofta and Impossible™ Chicken Parmigiana. Additionally, Impossible CEO Peter McGuiness will be featured in a fireside chat with Baird to discuss the impact of dietary choices on climate change.

Impossible UK launch

Despite having been available in the US and other markets for several years, Impossible only arrived in the UK last month. The brand made its European debut by launching its nuggets and sausage patties at 300 UK restaurants.

Impossible continues to expand rapidly, and closed the biggest alt-protein deal of the year last November with a huge $500 million funding round. The company also launched sausage links, its sixth product in less than eight months, in the US earlier this year.

“I’m thrilled to be bringing our food to our friends and fans at Overheated and to support the next generation of changemakers shaping the future of our planet. Billie, Maggie, Support + Feed and Reverb are assembling an inspiring cohort of people who recognize that the food system is one of the most powerful tools we have to address climate change. It’s an honour to join them and to help feed their movement for climate action,” said Peter McGuinness, CEO of Impossible Foods.