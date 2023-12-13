Indian Cricketer Goes Viral After Enjoying Blue Tribe’s Plant-Based Chicken Tikka

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has gone viral on Instagram after sharing a photo of himself enjoying Blue Tribe‘s plant-based chicken tikka. Kohli tagged the company in the post, saying it had “really nailed” the product.

The athlete attracted confusion and controversy from some fans, who did not realise the chicken was plant-based. Kohli is well-known for being a vegetarian, having made the shift a few years ago after experiencing health issues.

Kohli and his wife, the Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, previously invested in Blue Tribe in February of last year. The couple are vocal advocates for plant-based meat.

Blue Tribe’s chicken tikka alternative is made primarily from soy and wheat protein. The company offers several meat alternatives aimed at the Indian market, including soy chaap, Darjeeling momos, and plant-based chicken keema.

“Virat and I have always been animal lovers,” said Sharma last year. “It’s been years since we decided to adopt a meat-free lifestyle. The collaboration with Blue Tribe is a step to tell people how they can be more conscious and leave less impact on the planet by switching to a plant-based diet. We hope that more people would like to understand the need for it and thus, help the planet and the life in it.”

Voting for change

There is a strong tradition of vegetarianism in India, predominantly for religious reasons. As a result, there is a fast-growing market for meat alternatives and other plant-based products. Veganuary India recently reported that it is expecting a record number of participants in 2024, after a survey revealed that 59% of Indians are likely to consider a vegan diet in the near future. The majority of participants thought a plant-based diet was healthy, good for the environment, and helped to stop animal exploitation.

“A vegan diet is for everyone, regardless of age, gender, motivation, and previous diets,” said Prashanth Vishwanath, Country Director at Veganuary India. “The Indian public has voted for change, and helped by Veganuary’s range of free resources and guidance, they can exercise their choice to transition into a healthier plant-based lifestyle.”